“The Lampedusa landings are the symbol of a Europe that does not exist. When 120 naval vessels arrive in a few hours it is not a spontaneous episode, it is an act of war. Six thousand people in 24 hours don’t arrive by chance. I am convinced there is a direction behind this exodus. The traffic is organized upstream, on the African coasts, with someone who finances”. Matteo Salvini, leader of the League and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, expresses himself to the Foreign Press in this way on the landing emergency, with the arrival of thousands of migrants in these hours.

“I believe it is something desired, organised, financed also to put an uncomfortable government in difficulty. We are faced with an exodus organized by crime. And we respond to crime with all the means available, but we will talk about it with the government”, he adds. “Giorgia Meloni is doing everything possible and impossible by going to Tunisia, Libya, speaking with von der Leyen, all diplomatic channels have been tried, but if these lead to 6,000 arrivals in a few days, and doors slammed in our faces by France and Germany, we have to organize ourselves”, adds Salvini, who also returns to the topic on Tg1.

“I have doubts that this Europe can help Italy. They are leaving us totally alone in defending our borders, by sea and by land, so we must organize ourselves, return to even more rigorous safety decrees. I failed to do more than go to trial for having blocked the landings of foreign ships that all arrived in Italy, but we will see to be even more incisive”, says Salvini.