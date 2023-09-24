President Emmanuel Macron’s France is ready to collaborate with Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for a “European response” on migrants. “The answer is European. We must have a coherent approach with the countries of origin and transit. Most of the migrants who landed in Lampedusa come from sub-Saharan Europe. France sends aid to these countries. We must condition our aid on a responsible policy ”We must say ‘we will help you, but you must allow us to dismantle the networks involved in this trafficking in your country”, says French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in an interview with Tf1 on the issue of landings in Europe and in particular in Italy.

“The Pope is right to ask for this qualitative leap in the face of indifference“, says Macron. “When we talk about immigration, we talk about men and women. Europe is the continent that does the most. We French are doing our part. In our country there are 100,000 asylum seekers. We invest 2 billion euros a year in emergency accommodation. France is doing its part. We must be humane, but also rigorous. We cannot accommodate all the misery in the world”.

As for Italy, Macron says he wants to work ”with the Italian Prime Minister, he has made a strong choice. Italy is taking responsibility for him and is carrying out its role as ‘first safe haven’. The response to this issue is European”.

Regarding transit countries, Macron recalls that ”we had several thousand migrants who left Tunisia in the space of a few hours. I want us to engage in responsible politics with this country. France and Italy agree. I want us to offer to hire experts to dismantle the trafficking networks on their shores. We are doing it in Calais with the English, with good results. I want to propose to Georgia Meloni to make more resources available. Then, when migrants arrive in Lampedusa, Europe must help register them.”