Flurry of landings in Lampedusa, the island welcomes thousands of migrants on yet another day of emergency. Arrivals in Italy are non-stop, while in the evening the news arrives from Germany relating to the German red light: Berlin says stop the arrivals of migrants from our country.

Read also

The situation on Lampedusa appears extremely complicated since the early hours of September 12th: “Today we will probably reach 100 landings, these are no longer numbers that this island can support”, says the mayor Filippo Mannino, with a forecast that will turn out to be incorrect by default . The landings in the evening will reach more than 110, it becomes difficult to provide a precise figure of the people arriving on the island. In the early afternoon of Tuesday, 2000 arrived in a relatively short space of time, when the boats lined up in single file at the Favaloro pier. The prefect of Agrigento, Filippo Romano, makes a partial point to Adnkronos: “We are managing this new flurry of landingsthe numbers are even higher than those of the last wave of migrant landings.”

The police commissioner of Agrigento, Emanuele Ricifari, highlights to Adnkronos that “most of the boats almost certainly come from the mother ships that leave them in territorial waters. Some are dragged by motor boats. And we go to recover them… We also surpassed the August record… But we’re not worried about the hotspot – adds Ricifari – We held our own with 4,500, let alone with around 2,000…”.

In the evening, the words and updated data arrive from the new chief prosecutor of Agrigento, Giovanni Di Leo, after the 112 landings with over 5000 people arriving. “There is a need for help, concrete, practical and immediate from every state structure and every person of good will”, he says.

“Today on the island of Lampedusa there has been a continuous succession of over 112 landings of migrants, partly rescued at sea by our patrol boats and the Diciotti ship, partly arriving by their own means, the famous metal boats summarily assembled in artisanal factories in Tunisia, under the surveillance and with the help of our men in uniform. These are over 5000 human beings. For some of them it is not the first time – says Di Leo – The enormous, extraordinary effort of the our law enforcement forces, without exception, on land and at sea, are trying to remedy a situation that would otherwise be destined, and in any case close, to collapse”.

GERMANY: STOP ARRIVALS FROM ITALY

In this context, Germany sends a red light, blocking the selection procedure for migrants arriving from Italy, i.e. the voluntary “solidarity mechanism”. The newspaper Die Welt reports the decision of the German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, notified to Italy. Berlin, the newspaper continues, acts in this way in the face of strong migratory pressure towards Germany.

For Italy, Germany’s decision has a relative impact. According to Adnkronos, 1,042 migrants have been relocated to German soil from October 2022 to today compared to over 100 thousand arrivals (118,436) in Italy since January 2023 alone. In short, the numbers change little for Rome, which finds itself having to face an emergency of very different dimensions. Precisely for this reason, government sources say, Italy has decided from December 2022 to suspend the return to our country of the so-called ‘Dublinanti’ (migrants who entered Italy for the first time) for ”technical reasons”. , a reason that would be the basis of the German decision.

MELONI: “I WANT A STRUCTURAL SOLUTION”

The topic of migrants was touched upon by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in the national assembly of Fratelli d’Italia. “Foreign policy is always internal politics. This means addressing some of the great unresolved issues of recent decades, such as immigration. I say this because I know that many of those who voted for us were hoping for immediate results“, says Meloni. “I’m not afraid of paying a price in the short term, because I’m not interested in ephemeral solutions or propagandist responses that work on a communication level but last two months and then return to the starting point. I want to solve the problem structurally,” she adds.

“It is a huge job, it will take time, but in the end we will get the better of the traffickers, we will stop illegal immigration and we will manage the legal one in an orderly manner. It means guaranteeing Italy agreements and investments, helping our companies to open up new opportunities, it means guaranteeing that our point of view is taken into account in the international debate”, he says.