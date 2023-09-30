Germany violates Italy’s sovereignty by financing German NGOs that disembark migrants on Italian territory. Elon Musk continues the discussion on X, after the back-and-forth with the German Foreign Ministry. It all stems from the diffusion of a video which – without any confirmation – would refer to the generic operations of 8 ships of German NGOs: the organisations, financed by the German government, would collect migrants in the Mediterranean to transfer them to Italy. Musk retweeted the post with a question: “Is the German public aware of all this?” The German Foreign Ministry responded with a peremptory post: “Yes, it’s called saving lives.” The debate continues, also involving Lega parliamentarians Claudio Borghi and Alberto Bagnai.

Rescue or human trafficking? Musk has no doubts

Musk adds during the night: “Isn’t it surely a violation of Italy’s sovereignty that Germany transports a large number of illegal migrants to Italian soil? It sounds like an invasion…”, he writes. Data emerge from a survey according to which the German population is clearly in favor of stricter control of European borders: “If a government in a democracy goes against the will of the people it should be removed by vote.” To those who talk about human trafficking and not rescue, Musk replies with a peremptory “exactly”.

Musk and illegal immigration

In the last few hours, Musk has been at the border between the United States and Mexico, as demonstrated by a published video. “Illegal immigration must stop, but I am all for expanding and simplifying legal immigration,” the tycoon wrote. “Anyone who proves himself to be a hard worker, a quality, honest person should have a chance to become an American. Period,” he added.