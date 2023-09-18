Elon Musk attacks George Soros, accusing the American philanthropist’s foundation of “wanting nothing less than the destruction of Western civilization”. The comment of the tycoon, number 1 of

Soros is often targeted in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories for his support of civil society organizations in various countries. Musk has been accused by many of allowing anti-Semitism to spread on X, accusations that the billionaire has always rejected, going so far as to threaten the Antidemation League, a historic Jewish association against discrimination, with a lawsuit. Musk’s attack on Soros, the Guardian points out, began on the eve of the meeting that the Tesla owner will have today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to what the Washington Post wrote in recent days, the meeting was also organized to deny accusations of anti-Semitism.