They come down the number of migrants hosted at the Lampedusa hotspot is below one thousand. While transfers continue with 400 people embarked this morning on the Galaxy ship bound for Porto Empedocle, there is a truce on the island on the landing front with only 75 people arriving since midnight. In the center of the Imbriacola district, 922 remain, of which 230 are unaccompanied minors. From 14 September to today, almost 4,500 migrants have passed through the facility, they say from the Red Cross which has been managing it since June. Men, women and children arrived on the island independently or after being intercepted on unsafe boats by men of the Coast Guard and the Financial Police. An intense flow that also set a record for the small island of just 6 thousand inhabitants: 112 landings in just 24 hours – 12 September – with almost 7 thousand shipwrecked people on Lampedusa.