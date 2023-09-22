At the Tunisia a 127 million euro package from the EU, part of which is intended to control migrant flows. In fact, in support of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding with the country, the European Commission “announces 60 million euros in support for Tunisia’s budget and an operational package of assistance for migration of 67 million, which will be disbursed in the next few days , contracted and delivered quickly.” This was announced by the spokesperson of the Commission for Enlargement and Neighborhood Ana Pisonero, during the press briefing in Brussels.

The package: what the money is intended for in Tunisia

The 60 million are part of previously agreed budget support and are not part of the 150 million ‘covered’ by the memorandum, explains Pisonero, while of the 67 million for support for migration management, “42 million” are part of the agreements included in the memorandum (it is not a legally binding document, being a memorandum of understanding). Today’s announcement follows yesterday’s phone call between Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi and Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar to discuss the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding and in particular priority actions. A delegation of Commission officials will travel to Tunisia next week to discuss the implementation of the memorandum of understanding, in particular as regards the “priority” actions.

The commitment of Tunisia and the EU

The EU and Tunisia, explains the Commission, “are committed to rapidly advancing the implementation of the memorandum of understanding, giving priority to actions in the field of migration, cooperation to crack down on trafficking networks and the intensification of EU assistance for the development of the capacity of Tunisian law enforcement authorities, as well as for support for the voluntary repatriation and reintegration of migrants in their countries of origin, in full compliance with international law”.

The Commission is “accelerating the implementation of ongoing programs and actions under the new €105 million support package on migration linked to the Memorandum of Understanding which will help address the urgent situation in Lampedusa, in line with the plan 10 points for Lampedusa”. The new package “envisages the refitting of search and rescue vessels, vehicles and other equipment for the Tunisian Coast Guard and Navy, the protection of migrants in Tunisia in collaboration with UNHCR and the repatriation and reintegration from Tunisia into the countries of origin, in collaboration with the IOM. The supply of new ships, thermal cameras and other operational assistance, as well as training, is also envisaged”, concludes the EU executive.