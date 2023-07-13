Tragedy in Lampedusa, migrant boat wrecked: 4-year-old boy died. “The mother tried to save him”

A four-year-old boy died in a shipwreck off Lampedusa. The boat on which he was traveling with his mother and about 50 other people capsized yesterday as he approached the Sicilian island.

The coast guard has recovered the survivors who fell into the sea but was unable to do anything for the little one. The child, of Nigerian origin, would have fallen into the water despite the mother’s attempt to hold him tightly in her arms. The efforts of other refugees to keep it afloat were useless. The body, recovered by rescuers, was taken to the morgue awaiting the autopsy.

The judiciary of Reggio Calabria has opened an investigation into the shipwreck, which will have to ascertain what happened on the boat while the prefecture immediately requested psychological assistance for the mother.