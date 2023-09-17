Lampedusans block the convoy of Meloni and von der Leyen

The program of the visit to Lampedusa by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen was hampered by the protest of several dozen citizens of the island who blocked the road to the convoy of cars on the way from the airport to the hotspot for migrants. As far as we know, there were moments of tension with the demonstrators who demanded to be able to speak to the Prime Minister, otherwise they would not have cleared the road. One of them led the protest by speaking into a microphone.

Migrants: Meloni, as usual I put my face on it

“As usual I put my face on things.” Prime Minister Girgia Meloni said this, speaking with some citizens of Lampedusa, who blocked the procession of cars carrying Meloni and the president of the European Commission von der Leyen, headed to the Hotspot, and asked to speak with the president of the Council who, therefore, came out and assured citizens that the government is “trying hard”.

Meloni in Lampedusa, “We are giving it our all”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had just arrived in Lampedusa with the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reassured a group of islanders of the government’s willingness to help them deal with the ongoing emergency. “We’re doing our best.”

