Almost 2,000 immigrants have arrived in the last 24 hours on the Italian island of Lampedusa, located in the center of the Mediterranean 140 kilometers off the North African coast. Salvatore Martello, mayor of Lampedusa, warns that we are facing the beginning of a «hot summer» in terms of the arrival of immigrants and denounces that, for the European Union, this small island «is not that it is forgotten, it is not exists. We are just a slogan.

-How is the situation in the reception center?

-In the last 24 hours there have been 15 landings, the last two have taken place between 2 and 7 in the morning today (Monday). Almost 2,000 people have arrived in total, but not all of them fit into the reception center, which has a capacity for about 900 but welcomes about 1,600. There is a group that is right now waiting at the docks, where a ship arrived this morning where they will pass the quarantine and that already welcomes 375 people. The immigrants are generally well, this time we have not had to transfer any of them to the Palermo hospital. Some of them suffer from simple diseases that we can treat here, in addition to the trauma and the logical fatigue after the trip.

-Do you expect many arrivals during the next months?

-Today (Monday) I don’t think there will be more landings because there are no longer good weather conditions. But without a doubt they will be resumed as soon as the good weather returns. That is why we are in a hurry to transfer the people who are in the reception center to the warehouse where they are quarantined and from there to other parts of Italy. We expect large numbers, I foresee that we are on the threshold of a hot summer with the arrival of immigrants.

-What do you ask the Italian authorities?

-I wrote recently to the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, asking him for the Government to have a precise agenda when it comes to dealing with the phenomenon of immigration. It is the same thing that I ask of the European Union. But, unfortunately, there are very few European countries that have joined the Global Compact on Migration promoted by the United Nations. It is not wanted to see that this is a global issue and each country faces it with a slogan. Migrants are only talked about when there are landings, but no one wonders why these people come, risking their lives and putting themselves in the hands of gangsters, criminals and dictators who use human flesh to get rich.

-The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, who supports the Draghi government, says that the country cannot take care of immigrants. Could a political crisis break out for this reason?

-After my appeal, Draghi has decided to organize a special group to follow this issue, which means that something is moving. The words of Salvini or Meloni, who even ask to prevent landings with a naval blockade, are nothing more than a political strategy. They only serve to try to climb the polls. This phenomenon must be faced without electoral slogans, tweets or gimmicky statements.

-Do you miss more solidarity from Europe?

-We always ask for it, but we are very far from Europe. Brussels is not close to border areas, like Lampedusa. From time to time there is some verbal solidarity, but not in writing or through laws. We are alone and we continue to manage this issue alone, even if it is something that goes far beyond the forces of our island. The European Union is not that it has forgotten us, it is that for it we do not exist. For her Lampedusa only exists as a slogan. I take this opportunity to ask Spain to help us achieve a single and shared strategy for immigration. Those who live in the north do not know what the Mediterranean has become. But it is not only a sea of ​​death, it is also the cradle of civilizations.

-How will this “hot summer” affect the arrival of immigrants in the tourism sector, which is key to Lampedusa’s economy?

-I don’t think it affects. God willing, by the end of the month all Lampedusans will be vaccinated and we will be a Covid-19 free island. That will attract tourists. Lampedusa is a safe place for them. When the system works, there is no contact among the Lampedusans with immigrants, who have to undergo a quarantine period when they come. There is no reason for those populists who say that the virus comes from Africa and that is why these people should not be allowed to arrive.