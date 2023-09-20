Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Giorgia Meloni is under domestic political pressure because of the refugee crisis in Lampedusa. © Francesco Fotia/Avalon/Imago

Italy wants to curb irregular migration across the Mediterranean. A previously weakened measure is now being tightened again.

Rome – Italy’s head of government is under massive domestic political pressure because of the high migration numbers: Giorgia Meloni is failing “in full view” of the Lampedusa crisis, say critics. The ultra-right Prime Minister is therefore taking her announced “extraordinary measures”. On Monday, the issue of irregular immigration was on the agenda in Rome.

Among other things, Meloni’s cabinet decided to significantly extend the maximum length of detention pending deportation from the previous 135 days to 18 months. A corresponding regulation already applied from 2011 to 2014. It was shortened under the center-left government of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. The planned change in the law must now be confirmed by parliament, in which the Meloni government has a majority in both chambers.

The Ministry of Defense was also tasked with creating “structures” as quickly as possible to detain irregular migrants, it said. These institutions are to be built in remote and sparsely populated areas. This should not lead to “further inconvenience and uncertainty in Italian cities,” said Meloni.

Lampedusa crisis: Tunisia praises its own achievements

According to the Interior Ministry, more than 127,200 people have already reached Italy via the Mediterranean this year. In the same period last year there were around 66,200. The Tunisian coast guard says it has intercepted more than 2,500 migrants and arrested dozens of people smugglers in the past few days. Last week, almost 10,000 migrants, mostly from North Africa, reached the Italian island of Lampedusa in boats.

Meloni and EUCommission President Ursula von der Leyen called on European countries on Sunday (September 17) to accept some of the migrants arriving in Italy. Von der Leyen presented an emergency plan. Germany is considering resuming its recently interrupted take-in of refugees from Italy under a voluntary agreement.

“Win-win situation” or “highly problematic”? EU migration agreement with Tunisia

The EU Commission also wants their cooperation Tunisia expand migration policy so that fewer smugglers come to Italy from the North African country. For example, it wants to make 105 million euros available for search and rescue operations and the return of migrants and 150 million euros in grants for the state budget.

The reactions from Germany were mixed. “This is a win-win situation,” said FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai RTL/ntv. The EU’s successes in combating irregular migration have so far been modest, “so an agreement like this comes in very handy.”

For the Union faction, however, the planned agreement does not go far enough. Your domestic policy spokesman Alexander Throm said it would also be important for Tunisia to take back migrants from other countries who came to Europe via Tunisia.

The Green Party internal politician Julian Pahlke, in turn, called the plans “highly problematic”. The Bundestag member warned: “If an escape route is closed, people will switch to even more life-threatening routes.” Clara Bünger (left) called on the federal government to oppose the agreement. It is known that Tunisia has abandoned asylum seekers in the desert. Against this background, it is cynical to make the country “Europe’s next bouncer”. (AFP/dpa/Reuters/frs)