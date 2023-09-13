Lampedusa, 5-month-old baby dies during landing: his 17-year-old mother is in shock

Tragedy in Lampedusa, where a five-month-old baby died shortly before landing on the Sicilian island. With him was his 17-year-old mother from Guinea. The shocked young woman was accompanied to the island’s hotspot, where last night the guests exceeded seven thousand. The police asked for psychological support for her.

There are conflicting reconstructions regarding the child’s death. Some, according to what La Repubblica reports, claim he died before help arrived. His mother told psychologists that the small boat he was on had overturned when the Coast Guard arrived. According to her account, there were 45 people on board, including her sister and brother-in-law. Panic apparently broke out on the boat when rescuers arrived, causing everyone to fall into the water. The Port Authority is dealing with the reconstruction of the case.

Doctors and psychotherapists are evaluating whether it is more appropriate to transfer the woman and her family by plane or ferry, while the child’s body will probably be sent to Porto Empedocle.

Meanwhile, on the island rescue operations and landings continue unabated. During yesterday, 110 landings were recorded for a total of 5,112 people. After midnight there were 23 other arrivals, with almost a thousand people.