And on Friday, during the press conference preceding the Chelsea and Manchester City confrontation scheduled for Sunday for the 37th round of the English Premier League, Lampard revealed that he had tried to sign the Norwegian striker during his first term as coach of the “Blues” and was keen on that.

Lampard said: “Haaland has great numbers and statistics about what he offers. I know Chelsea tried to bring him, but that’s another story. I have a lot of respect for this player. I tried to bring him to Chelsea the first time I was here, and I was really keen to include him.” It didn’t happen, but his level at that point was very clear.”

He added, “I don’t know if Haaland will decide to come here anyway. But I’m a big fan of him. From our point of view, I will definitely defend the idea of ​​possibly including Haaland.”

He continued, “I cannot compare Haaland with Didier Drogba, because they are two great strikers, but Haaland’s influence appeared immediately in the English Premier League.”

City striker Haaland scored 36 Premier League goals this season, the same number that Chelsea scored in total during the season.