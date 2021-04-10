Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The veteran English star, former Chelsea coach Frank Lampard, revealed the reasons that led him to award the “captain’s armband” to the young player Mason Mount, and said in response to journalists’ questions: He gave it to this young star, a graduate of the club’s academy, because of his strong, influential personality and ability to Control within the team. Mount carried the “captain’s armband” for the first time in the match that Chelsea beat Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a time that Lampard did not know that it was his last with the “Blues”, as he was dismissed a few days later and replaced by German Thomas Tuchel . “This promising young man deserved to be given the opportunity and to have confidence in his ability to lead the team, and I assumed the responsibility for that,” Lampard said. He added: It was a wonderful feeling when I left Chelsea, after I awarded Mount the captaincy, because he deserves it, and this gesture was not final, because I did not know that I would leave, and Mount’s personality, influence and influence on others are all factors that encouraged me to make the decision, and at the moment when I gave him the “captain’s armband”. I saw the effect that immediately had on the features of his face, and what that meant for him, and from my excessive admiration for him, his artistic potential and his ability to score goals, I found him reminded me of my youth, while people used to say that he was my son! It is noteworthy that Lampard discovered the capabilities and skills of Mount before coming to Chelsea, where he was coaching him in Derby County, which he coached before the “Blues”.