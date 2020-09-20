Frank Lampard, Chelsea coach, assured that Kepa Arrizabalaga’s error that led to the 0-2 in favor of Liverpool was “clear” and that his job as a coach is to give confidence to the Spanish goalkeeper. Kepa made a mistake when the game was already 1-0 in Liverpool’s favor when he handed the ball directly to Sadio Mané for him to extend the Reds’ lead.

“My job as a coach is to give Kepa confidence. It was a clear mistake and Kepa accepts it“said the English coach in statements to the Sky Sports network.

“I’m happier today than I was on Brighton day. I have seen a good spirit and desire to defend, with the center of the field giving everything. With all the new players we have, we need a month or so of preseason. We need time, “added Lampard.