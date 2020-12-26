Erling Haaland has come up with a new suitor. According to information from Daily Mail and Sky Italia Chelsea joins the long list of clubs who are after the Norwegian star. The desire at Stamford Bridge would have arisen directly from the Lampard himself who would have communicated to the board that the forward is his highest priority in regards to new hires.

Chelsea is a club that has already shown that the coronavirus crisis has not taken its toll during the last summer market, where 247 million euros were spent. The offensive plot was the one that they reinforced the most, mainly with two signings that came from the Bundesliga, Timo Werner (53) and Kai Havertz (80). The ex of Leipzig is being one of the leaders of the team in this season start, despite not having taken off at the scorer level, four goals and five assists in 14 games. Havertz for his part is suffering much more to adapt to both the Premier and Frank Lampard’s scheme, having scored a goal and given two assists in 12 games and coming off the bench several times.

For this reason, the Blues coach may have decided that it is time to put all the meat on the grill and take over the one who aims to be the great scorer of the old continent for the next 10 years. In this same season and At 20, Haaland has scored 10 goals in eight Bundesliga games.

In this way, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the teams that seem to have the most interest in the Norwegian pearl, they have a tough competitor from England, Abramovich’s Chelsea and Marina Granovskaia. Haaland has a contract until 2024 but the key year in his transfer seems to be the 2022 where, in principle, a termination clause will be activated for the value of 70 million, a real bargain for a player called to dominate soccer. For this reason, a new great of Europe joins in the hunt for the Borussia Dortmund striker.