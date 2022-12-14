With the on-time bat of Cuban Yasmany Tomás, the Cañeros from Los Mochis beat the Yaquis 6 runs to 1 in the first of the series in Obregón.

“El Tanque” made his first shot in the third inning; It was a deep double to center with which Isaac Rodríguez easily reached home with the first run of the game.

The Yaquis didn’t take long to answer and at the end of the inning Yadir Drake tripled to drive Carlos Sepúlveda.

But “El Tanque” still had a major attack prepared and in the fifth inning he fired the most damaging hit in baseball: a grand slam! After one out came a hit from Isaac Rodríguez, a double from Marco Jaime and a walk to Justin Dean. Thus, with the table well served, Yasmany Tomás emptied the bases when the ball disappeared behind left field.

Tomás was also a participant in the sixth green race, this time he had to be towed with a hit to Rodolfo Amador’s left.

With this, the Cuban climbed to the lead in RBIs with 46, closely followed by two Yaquis, Víctor Mendoza with 43 and Yadir Drake with 40.

This Wednesday in the second of the series, Luis Fernando Miranda and Mitch Lively will face each other, the game will start at 7:10 pm and can be seen on SKY 594/1594 and heard on La Mejor 90.9 FM.

Faustino Carrera opened and was defeated by accepting 4 runs in 4 and a third innings, he had 6 hits, walked 2 and struck out 1. Miguel Aguilar, Nestor Anguamea, Francisco Moreno and Jorge Sauceda followed.

Omar Araujo made his debut for Cañeros and pitched the first 3 innings in which he allowed 1 run, got 2 hits, walked 3 and didn’t strike out. He was followed by the winner Andrés Ávila, Carlos Vázquez, José Luna and Tomás Solís