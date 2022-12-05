Mazatlán.- The reds make their house respected. Venados de Mazatlán defeated Tomateros de Culiacán 4-3 in a somersault game and stayed with the ‘Civil War’ in the 2022-2023 Mexican Pacific ARCO League.

The actions

After saving themselves from a failed offensive by Tomateros in the first inning, the Deer came into heat and they would awaken their arsenal in the second episode.

Once again on fire in the box, José Manuel Orozco hit a hit-and-run hat trick for the reds, with Luis Jiménez making it 1-0. One turn later, Gabriel Gutiérrez hit a double hit that allowed Orozco to make it 2-0 on the scoreboard.

The seventh of luck arrived for the Tomateros, which would have as a figure Emmanuel Avila, who with two outs and a man on base, hit the wall with a tremendous home run to equalize the cards at 2-2.

The ‘Guinda Nation’ hit hard again in the eighth inning, and Efrén Navarro gave a sacrifice hit for Sebastián Elizalde to reach home critically and put the score at 3-2, despite the review of the play requested by the Deer.

When it seemed that the visit would be left with the victory and the series, the ‘culichi’ relay failed and the breed of porteños came out on top, first with a triple by Randy Romero that brought the equalizer with Italo Mottaand subsequently another sacrifice fly by Raico Santos allowed Venados to turn around with the final 4-3.

the pitchers

Daniel Cruz (2-1) came away with the victory in pitching after relieving in the final part of the game, while Sasagi Sánchez (1-1) was the defeated pitcher with one inning labor, and two hits and two runs received. Starters Braulio Torres (Venados) and Kurt Heyer (Tomateros) left without a decision.