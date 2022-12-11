Mazatlán.- The red logs roar in the Teodoro Mariscal Mazatlan Deer He was accurate on offense and beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 6-2 to sentence the series at home and stay strong in the standing of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League 2022-2023.

The actions

With offensive power ahead, Los Venados would achieve an excellent rally of five runs in the first inning to put things on track in red territory.

The first runs fell after a ground ball by Ramón Ríos that was agreed with a throwing error by Nick Heath, for Randy Romero and Raico Santos to score. The third came on the feet of “Pulpa” himself thanks to a hit by Félix Pérez.

Still in the first, a double by Luis Jiménez and an unstoppable hit by Ricardo Valenzuela produced the fourth and fifth lines on the scoreboard.

Sultanes would react in the third roll with a single by Carlos Figueroa that allowed Alberto Carreón to score, and make it 5-1.

One more run for the Venados fell in the sixth inning, when Santos and Romero repeated the formula to judge the score in powerful 6-1.

The royal team did not want to die so easily, and in the eighth inning Kenny Vargas hit a hit that Roberto Valenzuela certified at home in the final 2-6.

the pitchers

The pitcher Braulio Torres got his third victory in the season with the reds, after pitching seven innings in which he received one run and five hits, in addition to striking out seven. The deer was relieved by Jesús Barraza and Rodolfo Aguilar.

The loss went to pitcher Frank Duncan (0-1), who played five innings, with eight hits, six runs and five strikeouts on his record.

Game three of the series between Sinaloenses and Regio will take place this Sunday at 6:00 p.m., with the Reds looking for the sweep, and the Sultans trying to rescue a victory that will help them get out of the basement.