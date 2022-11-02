Mazatlan.- The Mazatlan deer they had another good night at home, when beat the Yaquis de Obregón 5-1 in an entertaining game that marked the start of the series with a cause to benefit the Food Bank.

With this new victory at home the reds reached 10 wins this season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League 2022-2023.

The duel

With no time for hesitation, the Venados would make themselves felt on the diamond, and after basing men on first and second, it was Félix Pérez with an open shot through center field that he would send Randy Romero and Fabricio Macías to the register to advance 2-0 to the Mazatlecos on the board.

The Reds’ offense would not sit still, and in the second episode they would hit the Yaquis again, now with hits from Ricardo Valenzuela and Daniel Castro that left them in scoring position. It would be Alex Robles with a ground ball who would produce the third run of the game, at the feet of Valenzuela himself.

Venados’ 4-0 came in the third, again with Ricardo Valenzuela in action, since a hit from him prompted the arrival of Félix Pérez to the promised land.

The reaction of the Yaquis would come in the fifth, first with Juan Carlos Gamboa breaking Alejandro Soto’s streak of 13 retirements in a row, and then with Michael Wing’s fly ball for Gamboa to put the first line for the visitors.

The following innings went by without many setbacks, with the defenses doing a good job and making the match faster, despite the fact that those from Ciudad Obregón came close to scoring again in the eighth after leaving men in the corners.

The game would still have some last emotions in the lower octave when the batting of the porteños turned on again. A hit by Luis Jiménez in left field sent Fabricio Macías to promised land for the 5-1 final of the first of the series.

pitching

Alejandro Soto was the winning pitcher of the match with work of six complete innings, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts and one run received, while Luis Gámez was left with the disaster after receiving 7 hits, four runs and two walks in five innings pitched .

We recommend you read:

This Wednesday the second duel of the series with a cause between Mazatlecos and Sonorans will be played at 8:00 a.m. at the Teodoro Mariscal de Mazatlán.