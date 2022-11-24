Sonora.- After the defeat suffered on Tuesday, Venados de Mazatlán got back into the fight to equalize the series, defeating Mayos de Navojoa 4-0 at the Manuel Echeverría stadium, at the start of the second round of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League.

With the need to return to the series after the stumble of the first game, the Deer went out into the “cyclone” with the sole mission of winning and not lose the series in Sonora.

It was in the third inning when the score opened, with a ground ball of Fabricio Macias that launched Daniel Castro’s career from second base.

The momentum of the reds did not stop with the first run, and in the fourth inning they hit again, this time through a powerful homer from Felix Perez (sixth in the season) who left center field for the second of Venados.

Already in the eighth Fabricio Macías would once again be the protagonist for Mazatlán, and with a brace he towed in 3-0 for the reds. One turn later, Macías himself would score the final 4-0 thanks to an unstoppable hit by Brazilian Leonardo Reginatto.

The victory over the lomilla was taken by Casey Harman (1-3) with seven innings, two hits received, one walk and eight strikeouts. He was replaced by Isidro Márquez and Elkin Alcalá.

Octavio Acosta (1-2) was the losing pitcher in seven innings played, thanks to eight hits and two runs allowed, including “niño” Pérez’s home run.