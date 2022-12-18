Mazatlan.- A breath of pure oxygen reached Teodoro Mariscal when heThe Venados de Mazatlán defeated the Algodoneros de Guasave 3-2 in the second of the series at home, thus ending the losing streak of five defeats for Sergio Omar Gastélum’s team.

game 2

The fourth inning arrived and the visitors were present on the scoreboard after a shot to center field by Joey Terdoslavich that sent Jorge Flores to promised land for the 1-0.

However, the Venados would take out the caste to answer immediately, and after a line by Leonardo Reginatto that ended in a double play, Leo Germán took the opportunity to run home and even the score at the port.

The momentum of the reds did not stop there, and the next turn José Manuel Orozco appeared with a powerful home run (second of the season) that left the field of play and gave the Venados a 2-1 lead.

The emotions continued in the sixth, when the Algodoneros once again showed their punch, this time thanks to a single by Esteban “Pony” Quiroz, which boosted José Heberto Félix’s 2-2 lead.

Just when it seemed that the duel would extend to extra innings, Mazatlán placed Reginatto in the ninth roll in the prelude to the diamond, and thanks to a solid unstoppable connected by Fabricio Macías, he sent the Brazilian home to leave Guasave’s men lying down and give him the victory to the reds of the port, with which they cut the malaria of defeats.

the pitchers

Closer Elkin Alcalá took the victory in the pitching battle, after throwing an inning and striking out. Braulio Torres was the opener for Venados, and Jesús Barraza and Demetrio Gutiérrez also shot.

The defeat went to Jeff Ibarra, who was given a hit and a run in a pitched third to lose the match. Geno Encina started for game 2 for the Algodoneros.

This Sunday the third of the series will be played at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium, where Casey Harman of Venados (1-3) will pitch against Matt Pobereyco of Algodoneros (5-2) at 6:00 p.m.