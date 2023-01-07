Venados de Mazatlán is more alive than ever, in the first round of the postseason, beating Naranjeros de Hermosillo 2-1, and thus equalizing the series at two wins, in a duel played at Teodoro Mariscal.

on the offensive

In the second roll, Hermosillo took the advantage with the pool.

Alejandro Mejía hit a single to the right, then advanced to third base with a double by Nick Torres and scored with a ground ball to Irving López’s box.

Mazatlán had runners in circulation in a couple of innings but failed to score.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth, when the Reds took advantage of a couple of errors by Hermosillo to turn the game around.

Gabriel Gutiérrez started the shootout with a single to left, then advanced to third base with an infield hit and a throwing error.

After this, Daniel Castro arrived with an infield hit for Gutiérrez to make it 1-1. on that play with an error on Jason Atondo’s shot to third base, Leo Germán advanced to third.

Later, Leo Germán came to the plate, with a wild pitch in the turn of Fabricio Macías, before the serpentine of César Vargas.

on the mound

Braulio Torres-Pérez had a solid job, with six and a third complete innings, to come out with the win.

He only allowed one run, with four hits, three strikeouts and no walks.

Then came Isidro Márquez Jr., Demetrio Gutíérrez, Gerardo Gutiérrez, Elkin Alcalá (who was injured) and Jesús Barraza who got the rescue.

For Naranjeros, Ryan Verdugo (defeated) was on the mound for four innings and two thirds, they gave him six hits, with two bases and allowed two runs.

The relay came, César Vargas, Luis Márquez and Thomas Mc Ilrraith.

Today, the fifth of the series will be played, o’clock at 4:00 p.m., where Mazatlán will seek to take the lead for the first time.

For Mazatlán Héctor Villalobos, will take the mound against Elián Leyva.

Other results

Algodoneros 1-6 Sultanes, Cañeros 3-3 Mayos (at press time), Yaquis 5-1 Águilas.