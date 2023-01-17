Ciudad Obregón.- Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón won for the second game in a row against the Cañeros from Los Mochis and now forces the return of the semifinal series to the home of the greens next Wednesday for the sixth game.

Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón touched Nick Struck’s pitches very early in the match, since the first in order, Allen Córdova, deposited it behind the fence on the first pitch.

After that movie it was a career, the attack continued with a double from Yadir Drake that brought the second at the feet of Carlos Sepúlveda. In the bottom of the third with one out, Allen Córdova touched Struck again with a double to center field. Carlos Sepúlveda advanced him to third on a busy ball to first where Yasmany Tomas couldn’t keep the ball. With men on the corners, Nick Struck He resolved the attack by striking out Yadir Drake and by way of 6-3 retiring Víctor Mendoza.

In the bottom of the fourth, Yaquis increased their advantage first with a double by Juan Carlos Gamboa to make the game 3-0 and who in the end got into the recorder with a hit by Sebastián Valle for 4-0. After base by balls to allen cordovaNick Struck left the mound with the damage already done, leaving the game lost and with two men on base for Enrique Gastelum in relief, who lowered the curtain in a single pitch to stop the attack

[20:45, 16/1/2023] Luis Sánchez Parker: It was in the fifth inning when Cañeros woke up with a four-corner shot from Juan Uriarte with one on base to make the game 4-2.

Manny Barreda got out of trouble dominating Wagner Lagrange with a groundout to the box and lowering the curtain in the top of the fifth inning. Enrique Gastelum leaves the game in the top of the sixth after a hit by Yadir Drake, leaving the responsibility to Fabián Cota.

Manny Barreda was touched in the only one of the sixth inning with an unstoppable to Isaac Rodríguez’s left, who peppered the game by stealing the second mat. Justin Dean put him at home plate with a leg double to the right and bringing the greens closer to 4-3 in the game.

Barreda got out of the quagmire with strikeouts to Rodolfo Amador and Roberto Valenzuela to stop the green rebellion in the sixth. Yaquis put one more line on the scoreboard with an unstoppable hit to Yadir Drake’s defect, who brought the fifth run with Allen Córdova who got on base for blow.

We recommend you read

Maikel Serrano puts the sixth race for the Yaquis in a shot into the box after the fight between Yadir Drake and the Cañeros bench. Samuel Zazueta lowers the curtain in the ninth inning to seal the victory for the Sonorans and put the series 3-2, still in favor of the greens.