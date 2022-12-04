Mazatlan.- In a demonstration of their offensive power, the Venados de Mazatlán lit the woods to beat Tomateros de Culiacán 6-3 in the second game of the series at the Teodoro Mariscal, and thus match the so-called ‘civil war’ of the League Mexican ARCO of the Pacific.

The actions

With no time to breathe, the Venados struck first, thanks to a double by Leonardo Reginatto that sent Randy Romero home in the first inning to make it 1-0.

A home run by José Manuel Orozco to right field extended the Reds’ lead in the second, and a few turns later, a sacrifice fly by Italo Motta caused Fabricio Macías to make it 3-0.

Venados had a round night with 12 hits in total. Photo: Sergio Perez.

Raico Santos scored the fourth streak for Venados after a hit by Félix Pérez, while in the fourth inning, Mazatlán would score again, with a two-run rally produced by Ricardo Valenzuela and Randy Romero for 6-0.

READ MORE: Surfing: Mazatleco Martín Díaz will look for a new medal in California

Tomateros broke the zero in the eighth when Taylor Snyder connected an elevated hit so that Carlos Mendívil reached the promised land, and later they scored two more runs in the ninth to add drama and emotion to the game, closing with a final 6-3.

the pitchers

Juan Pablo Téllez (5-4) emerged victorious with six and one-third innings, in which he received three hits and struck out four on the back, while the save went to closer Elkin Alcalá.

The actions were lived to the fullest between porteños and ‘culichis’ on Saturday night. Photo: Sergio Perez.

The defeat was for Alberto Guerrero (0-1), who threw three innings and a third, received seven hits, six runs, including a home run; he was followed by Jorge Castillo, Aldo Nuno and Francisco Villegas without much opportunity.

READ MORE: Mazatlán: The final shortlists for the 2022 Municipal Sports Award are announced

This Sunday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m., it is defined who will win the series between Venados and Tomateros when they collide again in the third and final meeting in the port of Mazatlán.