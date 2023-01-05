With a 4-run rally in the ninth inning, the Cañeros de Los Mochis came from behind to beat the Mayos de Navojoa 5-2 in the third game of the playoff series that takes place at the Manuel “Ciclón” Echeverría Stadium. . The Mochitenses were one win away from the semifinals of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League.

The Greens opened the scoring in the top of the third inningwhich Bruce Maxwell started with a single to center field, Jorge Rivera walked, Edgar Robles connected with a sacrifice bunt and Isaac Rodríguez produced a sacrifice fly to center field.

The tribe turned the score around at the end of the fourth episodewhen Ian Sagdal opened the shootout with a double to left field, Asael Sánchez sent Sagdal home with another 2-season drive, Olmo Rosario hit an infield hit and Zach Kirtley drove Sánchez with a hit to center field.

Cañeros regained the lead in the ninth inning with a 4-run rally. Justin Dean opened the shootout with a walk, Rodolfo Amador connected with an unstoppable with which Dean reached third and Yasmany Tomás produced the tie with a sacrifice fly, Wagner Lagrange followed with an unstoppable, Fernando Villegas delivered the second third and Bruce Maxwell homered. from right field.

Octavio Acosta opened for Navojoa with 5 innings in which he allowed a run, 2 unstoppables, awarded 4 walks and struck out 3. He was supported by Francisco Haro with an uneventful inning, Esteban Haro with the same work, Tanner Kiest with a one-base inning by balls, the defeated Sasagi Sánchez with 2 thirds of 3 runs, 2 hits and a walk and Antonio Garzón with a third of 1 run and one hit.

Rafael Pineda started for the Mochitenses with work of 4 innings and a third in which he allowed 2 runs with 7 hits, a walk and 1 strikeout. He was relieved by Carlos Vázquez with one base, Andrés Ávila with 2 thirds, José Luna with an entry of one base and 2 chocolates, Tomás Solís with 2 thirds and 1 base, Fredy Quintero with 1 third, the winner Daniel Duarte with an entry of a strikeout and Juan Gámez with the save in an inning of a walk and a fan.