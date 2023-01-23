Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Roberto Valenzuela and Rodolfo Amador hit home runs in the ninth inning for the Cañeros de Los Mochis to get their second victory in the Final Series of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League by overcoming 3 runs per 2 to the cotton growers of Guasave.

The races

As in the first of the series, the Guasavenses struck first and opened the scoring at the top of the second inning with a solo home run by Joey Terdoslavich. The greens equalized the cards in the bottom of the fourth inning, which began Roberto “Tito” Valenzuela with a double to center field, advanced to third with a fly ball by Yasmany Tomás, Fernando Villegas received a walk and although Rodolfo Amador was struck out, Juan Bernabé Uriarte drove the run with an unstoppable to the left meadow.

Los Algodoneros regained the advantage in the opening of the ninth inning, which began with Juan Carlos Gamboa receiving a base hit, Joey Terdoslavich advanced him to second with a sacrifice bunt, Héctor Hernández to third with a groundout to second and Alejandro Ortíz sent him to the plate with a double to center field. “Tito” Valenzuela opened the ninth with homers to left field to tie it at 2 and after two outs, Amador hit the wall in right field for the spectacular walk-off.