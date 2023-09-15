The Most Valuable Player of the Final Series of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arco League is already sweating the green jacket. Juan Bernabé Uriarte from Mochis was the novelty on the sixth day of preseason for the Cañeros de Los Mochis.

The recipient of the Green Force was happy of being at Chevron Park-Emilio Ibarra Almada, his home and the place that fills him with good memories.

“Very happy to be here back home, Needless to say, it brings back beautiful memories and good emotions, I think we are going for more this year.”

The predominant role he played in the grand final of the previous season, more than putting pressure on him, It helps him believe in himself and know what he is capable of in the strong winter ball.

“I think that helps me in my career and both emotionally and personally to continue giving results. and know what I can be capable of doing here in Mexican baseball.”

About his performance in the Mexican Baseball Leaguethe young player assures that he leaves him with experience and maturity.

“A lot of experience, a lot of maturity and a lot of learning of that baseball that is not so easy.”

Uriarte knows that he will have to seek ownership with two other receivers from the city as is the case of Carlos Soto and Juan Carlos Camacho.

“We are three young receivers, we have a lot to give and I believe that each of us has enough energy to demonstrate it on the playing field.”.

The Mochitense assured that The fans can expect great dedication on their part, with the aim of helping the team.

“First of all, expect me to give one hundred percent, Every play, every pitch, every throw I’m going to be focused to try to help the team as much as I can.”

Despite having his first training session with the team, Juan Bernabé pointed out that he knows that the ideal is not to arrive at preseason from scratchso he took advantage of the city’s climate to stay active.

“I come here prepared first of all, we must arrive here prepared from the moment we arrive, not start our preparation when we report“I am a person who is itchy at home, I try to always be active, walk anything, sweat whatever, lying down is not good for us and even more so with the child playing, taking advantage of the good weather here in Los Mochis.”

With a long list of warm-up games ahead, Uriarte hopes to see activity soon, to take turns that will allow him to arrive in tune for the campaign.