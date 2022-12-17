Mazatlan. – Another unfortunate night had the Mazatlan Deer this Friday at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium, where they were defeated 6-2 by Algodoneros de Guasave to add their fifth consecutive defeat in the final part of the current season of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League.

high impact game

The match would start with a frenzy rhythm, since both Algodoneros and Venados they had a chance to open the scoring in the early innings, but they left men on base unharmed.

The first stripe of the tiger came in the third roll for the visiting side, when Jorge Flores hit a double, and a few turns later, Jesse Castillo hit a hit to propel Flores home and make it 1-0 in favor of Guasave.

After another two and a half innings without many shocks, the Deer would be present on the scoreboard in the sixth episode, with the “boy” as the protagonist.

With men at the corners and two outs on the board, Félix Pérez stepped into the box and hit a powerful single to right field to drive in two runs in favor of the reds and turn the score around at 2-1. Daniel Castro and Randy Romero scored.

With no time to grieve, the Algodoneros reacted to the red blow and in the seventh round the logs rang again in a row. A strong double by Joey Terdoslavich allowed Esteban Quiroz to reach the promised land for the tie, and later, after loading the bases, Venados’ pitching failed and the pitching fell 3-2 on Terdoslavich’s own walk.

More scores came in the eighth, with another three-run rally for the visiting team. In the first instance, Esteban Queiroz and Erisbel Arruebarrena scored after a double by Jesse Castillo, who moments later would score the sixth after a hit by Alejandro Ortiz.

Sergio Omar Gastelum’s team continues in free fall the second round, and they will seek to return this Saturday in the series when Braulio Torres for Venados and Geno Encina for Algodoneros, will be in charge of opening the hostilities on the lomilla.

the pitchers

The victory in pitching was left by the starter Nico Tellache, after throwing six innings and a third, where he had seven strikeouts and received six hits and two runs. He was replaced by Felipe Arredondo, Dalton Rodríguez and Carlos Morales.

For Mazatlán the defeated pitcher was Demetrio Gutiérrez (1-2), who played only two thirds, in which he received three hits and two runs. The starter for Venados was Juan Pablo Téllez, who ended without a decision.