The orange trees of Hermosillo secured the series against the Tomateros de Culiacán by beating them on Saturday by 5-4 blackboard in hostilities corresponding to the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League.

Sonorans were in charge of opening the scoreboard in the first inning when the shortstop, José Guadalupe Chávez failed to catch a routine fly ball by Roberto Ramos and the one that would mean the third out, and on the contrary, it allowed José Cardona to score.

The second inning would also be productive for the Naranjeros as they attacked the Japanese, Hayato Takagi. César Salazar singled, moved with a sacrifice bunt, to step on the plate with a double by Irvin López, leaving the table set for Roel Santos crown the attack with a home run to the right field.

Tomateros got into the game at the close in the spikes of Isaiah Williams, who took advantage of the gap in the antechamber with the special training they had put on him and this was the intermediate, scoring with an unstoppable by Efrén Navarro. Things got even on the board in the fourth inning when Culiacán built three runs. Emmanuel Ávila singled with the box full to add a streak, while Ali Solís and Jesús Fabela each drove in one each with respective sacrifice flies.

The Tomateros came close to sending the game to extra innings after threatening at the end of the ninth round. There, Sebastián Elizalde opened with a single, Isaiah Williams negotiated a walk, but Efrén Navarro hit a ground ball to the initial one that ended in a double play and Francisco Lugo He followed with a grounder to second to signify the 27th out.

The culichi, Jorge Luis Castillo took the mound as a reliever in the sixth inning to reach 200 games in the LAMP, however, not everything was hunky-dory when he accepted the difference run during his performance of 1.1 innings and bear defeat. win for Ozzie Mendez, after a mound work entry. With trouble, Fernando Salas retired the last three outs and got his second save.

Tomorrow, Culiacán will seek to get the honor with José Luis Bravo on the mound; while Hermosillo will try to sweep with Wilmer Ríos as starter. The play ball will be sung at 5:00 p.m.