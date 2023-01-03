Hermosillo, Sonora.- Hermosillo. Another unfortunate night had the Mazatlan Deer in Sonora yesterday when they fell 3-0 against Hermosillo orange groves in the second of the play off series, and now they are almost on the verge of elimination in the ARCO Mexican League of the Pacific.

The actions

Knowing that they missed the first game last Sunday, the Venados jumped into the Sonora stadium with the task of obtaining a favorable result, while the Naranjeros would seek to take advantage of the locality to take an even greater advantage.

Despite the attempts of both squads, the score did not budge in the first three innings, and it was the locals who struck first with their offense.

The fourth inning arrived and the Hermosillo stadium erupted in jubilation with the first race by Irving López, who was able to reach the promised land thanks to a double by César Salazar all around left field.

Now with a 1-0 advantage, the Naranjeros did not leave their momentum there, and in the bottom of the fifth they would hurt the Buenos Aires again. With a full house ready for action, Luis Alfonso “El Cochito” Cruz hit a straight grounder to right field that allowed runs by Roel Santos and José Cardona, to put an accurate 3-0 score.

From there, the Hermosillo defense went to work in a great way to tie up the Venados bats, who could no longer return to the game and are now 2-0 down in the series.

duels on the hill

The pitching battle was won by pitcher Wilmer Ríos after throwing seven innings, in which he received seven hits and struck out three, while the save was taken by Fernando Salas for the second consecutive night.

The defeat went to Héctor Villalobos, with a work of four innings and two thirds in play, as well as seven hits and three runs received.

The playoff series will resume this Wednesday at the Teodoro Mariscal at 8:00 p.m., with Tyler Alexander pitching for the Naranjeros, and Juan Pablo Téllez doing the same for the Venados.