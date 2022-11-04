Mazatlan.- Mazatlan deer managed to get the broom before the Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón, by beating them for 3-0at the Teodoro Mariscal, in this way the Reds sealed their first sweep of the campaign, in the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League.

Sergio Omar Gastélum managed to leave with his arms raised convincingly, in his first series against his former team.

Six Reds pitchers combined to launch a shutout.

A double to the center back with the help of Taiki Sekine, in the third inning, led the home side to victory.

For the second consecutive game, Mazatlán attacked and made the pool just in the first, with a double by Félix Pérez that brought Fabricio Macías to the plate.

Careers

The Buenos Aires offense continued in the third roll, where they made a couple of runs to increase the lead to 3-0.

First Randy Romero reached base with an infieldhit, then Leo Germán with a single to left hit the trails.

Later, Fabricio Macías hit deep into the central meadow, where Taike Sekine made a mistake and let the ball go, after which Randy Romero and Leo Germán reached the promised land, for the 3-0.

The meeting turned to pitching and the relief of both teams was up to the task to close the curtain.

on the mound

Jonathan Bernal left the game with work of 3.1 innings, where he was given two hits, without a run, prescribed three strikeouts and a walk.

Jesus Ríos, Daniel Cruz (1-0,0.00), Raúl de los Reyes, Roberto Espinosa and Isidro Márquez Jr. arrived in the relay.

The victory went to Daniel Cruz, in the work of one inning and a third as relief on top of the mound.

Isidro Márquez Jr, came out with his first save of the season.

To the surprise of many, Sergio Omar Gastélum did not use Colombian closer Elkin Alcalá in this matchwho has nine saves and is the circuit leader in saves.

For Yaquis, Martin Carrasco, he worked five innings, they gave him three runs, five hits, struck out four rivals and gave a base on balls, to come out with defeat.

Edwin Fierro, Mario Meza and Felipe González pitched in relief for the Tribe.

what’s coming

For today, Los Rojos will begin the series against the Sultanes de Monterrey, at the Sultan Palace. sharp at 6:00 p.m.

The Reds will be looking to continue their hot streak and win their first series on the road.

We recommend you read:

Casey Harman will start for Venados against Matt Hartman.