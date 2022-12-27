NAVOJOA, SONORA.- Relying on a timely batting at zero hour, mayos de navojoa exceeded 5-4 and 3-0 a Guasave cotton growers, to get hold of the penultimate series of the 2022-2023 season of the Pacific Mexican Arc League.

With this, the blue and whites left their record at 15-15 in wins and losses, while those led by Matías Carrillo were left with a 14-16 record.

The duel

With a three-run home run by Zach Kirtley in the bottom of the sixth roll, Mayos de Navojoa came from behind in the challenge to beat Algodoneros de Guasave 5-4 and incidentally evened the series at one victory per side.

Raúl Carrillo started for the tribe, who received three runs in two innings and two thirds of work; Edwyn Valle, Jonathan Partida, Alejandro Chávez, the winner Jesús Martínez and Tanner Kiest came to the rescue.

Matt Pobereyko opened the challenge for the blue ship and stayed on the hill for five rolls in which he received a run, gave five bases and struck out six, thus taking over said department with 73 chocolates. Rafael Córdova helped him and the defeated Dalton Rodríguez finished.

The races

Algodoneros in the second round, with the first home run of the season Angel Wrong, They made the pool race.

Óscar Robles’ pupils made two more in the third high, where César Puello with a sacrifice fly to the center sent Esteban Quiroz with one and Orlando Piña with a hit to the middle field brought Jesús Castillo to home plate.

At the end of it, Mayos took off the shutout when Ian Sagdal with a fly to the right sent Zach Kirtley to the pentagon.

For the fourth drop with a double to the left field of Jesús Castillo he sent Ramón Ramírez to the promised land.

The Sonoran tribe sealed the victory in the sixth, where Olmo Rosario first came to the plate with a ground ball by Josuan Hernández, which Ángel Erro fumbled and minutes later Zach Kirtley, with a four-season kick, brought Hernández and Alan Espinoza ahead.

the second crash

With a jewel of pitching from Guasavense Luis Payán, Mayos de Navojoa whitewashed Algodoneros de Guasave 3-0, to clinch the series

Jesús Huerta started for the Blue and Whites and pitched for four and two-thirds innings.

what’s coming

Tonight, in what will be the last series of the season, Algodoneros will welcome Cañeros starting at 7:30 p.m.