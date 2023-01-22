Los Mochis.- Los Cañeros de Los Mochis struck first at the start of the Final Series of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League. The hosts beat the Algodoneros de Guasave 9 runs to 6 in game 1 of the championship series held at Chevron Park in the city of Los Mochis.

The races

The visitors attacked early the launches of the reinforcement Manny Barreda, since in the first inning the Mexican big leaguer Esteban “Pony” Quiroz blew the right field wall to ring the race of the pool.

The locals evened the cards at the end of the second episode, when Fernando Villegas negotiated a walk after one out, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored after two outs with an unstoppable hit by Juan Bernabé Uriarte from Mochitán.

The Cañeros turned it around in the bottom of the fourth inning with a rally by Yasmany Tomás who opened the shootout with a double to center field, after one out, Rodolfo Amador hit a hit to right and Juan Bernabé Uriarte brought them to the plate with a home run for the left field, Bruce Maxwell continued the party with an unstoppable, Isaac Rodríguez was walked, both advanced with a wild pitch, Justin Dean also negotiated a walk and Roberto Valenzuela propelled Maxwell and Rodríguez with an unstoppable, Yasmany Tomás was walked to fill the mats and Dean ringed the seventh with an error by Juan Carlos Gamboa on a ground ball by Fernando Villegas.

Algodoneros came close in the fifth with a bunch of 3 scores, when after 2 outs, Julián Ornelas and Esteban Quiroz negotiated walks and immediately Sebastián Elizalde hit homers.

Finally, Los Verdes recovered 2 lines at the end of the episode, one with a double by Wagner Lagrange that boosted Uriarte who had hit a single and the other with a ground ball by Justin Dean. The Blues scored another 2 in the eighth roll, which Jesse Castillo started with an unstoppable, Joey Terdoslavich also hit, after one out, Juan Carlos Gamboa hit an unstoppable, Castillo scored with a grounder from Alejandro Ortíz and Terdoslavich with a double from the emerging Arturo Rodríguez.