Sinaloa.- Francisco Lugo and a good relay give me the victory in Culiacán 4-3 against Mazatlán in the first of the series

First game, Venados vs Tomateros

Mazatlan Deer fell before Culiacán Tomato Plantationsby 4-3 in the first game of the Civil War, a deep shot that went double to the central field of the emergent, Francisco Lugo, was the key to the takeoff of the Guindas.

Actions

Jesús Fabela anchored with a hit to right, then went to second with a single by Sebastián Elizalde. Ramiro Peña advanced both with a sacrifice bunt and also with a sacrifice fly, Fabela made it 1-0.

Mazatlán responded in the second and with two outs they managed the run that gave them the tie.

Luis Jiménez walked, Leo Reginatto singled and put Jiménez on second, who capitalized on Gabriel Gutiérrez’s single to right to make it 1-1.

For the fourth, Culiacán went ahead again in the score. When Trey Cabbage anchored at first with a single to right then he reached second on a walk to Román Ali Solís, and scored on a single to right by José Guadalupe Chávez.

Later, Solís, who was in third, reached the rubber with an infield hit by Jesús Fabela.

Mazatlán appeared in the fourth

Luis Jiménez scored a double to the center, then he singled to Leo Reginatto’s center, so that the Dominican will reach promised land with the 3-2.

For the fifth, Randy Romero reached on an error by Emmanuel Ávila and reached third with a hit to the infield, after which he scored with a sacrifice fly by Fabricio Macías, making it 3-3.

For the eighth high, the Guindas went to the front with a base for Taylor Snyder, then advanced to third with a sacrifice and a wild pitch, to score after a double by the emerging Francisco Lugo, who hit the outstanding hit of the night.

on the mound

Alejandro Soto, had six innings of work, where they scored three runs, eight hits, three bases and six strikeouts.

Then came Demetrio Gutiérrez, Raúl de los Reyes (who took the defeat) (2-3 4.67), Rodolfo Aguilar, Daniel Cruz.

Aldo Montes, also worked six episodes, where they scored three runs, five hits, one base and two strikeouts.

The relay went up, David Gutiérrez, Oliver Pérez (came out winner), (2-0, 1.88), Sasagi Sánchez and Alberto Baldonado who loaded his fifth rescue of the season.

Today, sharp at 6:00 p.m., the second of the series will be played. For Venados, Juan Pablo Tellez will launch, for Culiacán Alberto Guerrero will be the pitcher.

It may interest you:

Yaquis 5-3 Algodoneros, Charros 4-3 Cañeros, Sultans 1-6 Naranjeros, Águilas 4-2 Mayos (sixth inning).