Guadalajara, Jalisco.- After the championship was decreed, the booth of the Charros de Jalisco jumped towards the center of the diamond to celebrate the glory with Robert Osuna, who declared himself happy for the title and for how things turned out. “It was a series that all of Mexico deserved, I recognize tomato trees and very happy to win. Thank God it went well for me, I was able to contribute to the team”, said Osuna, who was also proud of winning the title with his brother, Alex Osuna.

“I am very happy with God, it is the first time we have played together and being able to win the championship has me speechless”, he said. Regarding his participation, the Sinaloan declared that he will think a little, since he analyzes resting a little before the alternatives he has to play in the United States.

Another Sinaloan who stood out in the final of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico (LAMP) was the culichi Amadeo Zazueta, who could not contain his excitement at getting his second winter crown.

“Many players play a whole career and do not achieve any championship, I have achieved it for the second time with Charros and I am very happy. Against Tomateros, a team that doesn’t get tired, doesn’t give up, but we were able to win the championship. When the scoring opened we said we are going to play good defense. It’s what we wanted the most, any athlete wants to wear the Mexico shirt, it’s the most beautiful thing that can happen.”

For its part, Ray Padilla, sports director of the Charros, also took time to give his impressions. “Very well, Gusto. Happy for a wonderful season. There are already several championships that Vizcarra has in the league and that is why we have supported him “said the former manager of Tomateros and that with him he had Robert Vizcarra, manager who has given the two titles to the Jalisco.

“Happy, excited for these fans from Guadalajara, who are new and have won their first final. It was a great series, a great rival; My respects to Culiacán. Here who won was the fans. We were a lot of injuries, players who played very well at that time, but we have a great group and bench, “said Chapo Vizcarra.

