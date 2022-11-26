Mazatlan.- They could not be prophets in their land. The Venados de Mazatlán were surprised at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium by the Cañeros of Los Mochisand they lost the first game of the series by a resounding score of 5-1.

Sergio Omar Gastélum’s team could not take advantage at home, and will continue to sail in the middle part of the standing in the 2022-2023 Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League.

The actions

After brief hints from both sides which carried no danger, the fourth inning came to lift the action for the first time at night.

Would Mochis who would hit first thanks to a tremendous home run by Wagner Lagrange (first of the year) all around center field for the Cañeros 1-0.

The fifth inning would also be uphill for the visit, first with the second run, scored by Javier Sánchez after a ‘wild pitch’ from pitcher José Ríos to home. Subsequently, a double hit by Lagrange drove in two more runs (Edgar Robles and Justin Dean) in favor of Cañeros, now taking a 4-0 lead.

Los Venados scored in the bottom of the eighth after putting men at the corners, leaving everything ready for Félix Pérez to throw a sacrifice fly that produced the first for the reds on the feet of José Gaitán.

Another run for the greens fell in the ninth, when in a pass-ball play, the ball escaped catcher Ricardo Valenzuela and Javier Sánchez once again took advantage of a mistake by the locals for the final 5-0 in the score.

the pitchers

Rafael Pineda was the winning pitcher of the night, with work of six innings and a third, in which he received four hits and had six strikeouts. He was replaced by Fredy Quintero, Adrián Hernández and Juan Gámez. The defeat was left by Alejandro Soto de Venadoswho gave up six hits, three runs, a home run and an earned strikeout.

We recommend you read:

Other results

In other games of the day, Charros beat Mayos 6-3, Naranjeros beat Tomateros 3-2 in the LAMP classic, and Algodoneros crushed the Águilas 7-0. For their part, Sultanes and Yaquis did not play this Friday.