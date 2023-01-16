Ciudad Obregón.- Cañeros de Los Mochis could not stop the strong offensive of the yaquis in the fourth game of the semifinal series after losing with a bulky score of 15-1.

Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón hurt Rafael Pineda’s pitching by connecting a home run by Victor Mendoza and put the score two to zero, because he had a runner on the bases.

In the second drop, Pineda’s pitching was hit once again with a home run by Sebastián Valle, who brought the register to Juan Carlos Gamboa that he was on a passport.

The score was 4-0 in favor of the Yaquis, who once again attacked in the bottom of the third with another two-run home run by Víctor Mendoza who put the locals ahead 6-0.

This second home run by Mendoza forced ‘Cheo’ Moreno to go for Rafael Pineda and give the ball in relief to Andres Avila.

The attack continued in the bottom of the third with another two-run home run now by Dariel Álvarez, who hit the ball thrown by Andrés Ávila with a grudge and thus stretched the advantage to 8-0 for the locals.

In the fifth drop, Yaquis extended the attack by opening the left meadow with an unstoppable hit from Romero Niumanwho in the end here if the third with a double from Maikel Serrano against pitches from Urías.

The attack was stopped by Urías forcing Juan Carlos Gamboa to roll out to first base to end the inning with no runs in favor of the locals.

Cañeros reacted in the top of the sixth with a four-season stick from Yasmani Tomas who put music on the scoreboard. The green bats lit up after the Cuban’s home run, as Roberto Valenzuela continued the party with a hit to right. Javier Arturo López stopped the attack of the greens with a great catch from Allen Córdova in the center, punch from Wagner Lagrange and also Juan Uriarte.

Rafael Pineda charged with the defeat in the fourth game of the semifinals. Photo: Libertad Montoya

Yaquis increased the advantage with a double box full of Juan Carlos Gamboa to bring races nine and ten for the locals. With a runner on the corners, Sebastián Valle brought the eleventh with a grounder to the box. José Figueroa buried the Cañeros with a grand slam that made the game 15-1 and tied the Yaquis’ first victory in the semifinal series.

For this Monday, Cañeros has announced Nick Struck, while Manny Barreda will do it for Yaquis.