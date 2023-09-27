After their participation in the Baja Series in La Paz, the Cañeros de Los Mochis returned with a full squad to train at the Chevron Park- Emilio Ibarra Almada prior to their participation in the Baseball Fan-Fest CDMX 2023.

The champions of the Mexican Pacific Arco League They held their afternoon practice, in which pitchers and infielders worked together to reinforce the fundamentals, in addition to bullpen and hitting sessions, with the incorporation of pitcher Ricardo Hernández.

The president of the club, Joaquín Vega Inzunza He noted that he expects a good tournament, with important synods and in which the team will have the additions of the previous season’s MVP Yasmany “Tanque” Tomás, Eric Filia, in addition to manager Félix Fermín and pitching coach Jesús Manso.

“It will be the third commitment, the third home run that we are going to have in this preseason, obviously little by little the final group will be integrated, we continue in a very mixed stage seeing the young people who want to earn a place on the team and we believe it is going to be a good tournament, Charros from what we saw in the tournaments it has participated in brings a very complete team, Sultanes and Mazatlán, I think it is going to be a very good test for the boys and Some players from the foreign base will already be joining, Filia and Tomás along with the manager, the pitching coachthen we are going to have some additions, in theory the hitters come ready to play, hopefully they can take some turns there.”

This Wednesday, the Green Force will train in the morning and later fly to the country’s capital to participate in the home run that will be played in the “Fray Nano” Baseball Stadium and which will have as participants, in addition to Cañeros, the squads of Venados de Mazatlán, Charros de Jalisco and Sultanes de Monterrey.