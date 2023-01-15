Ciudad Obregón.- In an agonizing game that was defined in extra innings, the greens beat Yaquis 3-2 in the third of the series Cañeros de Los Mochis started the party in the third of the series against Yaquis in the first inning with a homer from Justin Dean for the Left meadow.

The American put music to the scoreboard from very early in the game. The second run of the match came from a shot by Yasmani Tomas that brought Isaac Rodríguez in the Third base and in the second the sacrificed was Rodolfo Amador with out after hitting unstoppable.

With the score 2-0, yaquis I try to knock on the door in the fourth inning with one out, with a hit by Yadir Drake on a play under review. The umpires made the hit, which allowed the Cuban to stay at first base.

With a hit and Drake in the first came ‘Chule’ Mendoza to connect an unstoppable and put two runners on base.

The threat fell with a double of sugarcane and closed the local attack in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the fifth down, Yaquis made a short cut with the first with a shot to the third of Carlos Sepúlveda who Rodolfo Amador malavareo and entered the spikes of Juan Carlos Gamboa who reached with a walk.

Darel Torres stops the Yaquis attack with a tremendous punch to Niuman Romero and leaves the game with a score of 2-1. The bad news for Cañeros was at the top of the seventh inning, since Bruce Maxwell was injured after hitting a hit to the left meadow, apparently a discomfort in one of his ankles left him out to give his place to Juan Carlos Camacho.

The threat to the sugar cane came in the bottom of the eighth with a hit to the right of Dariel Álvarez that put the tie in the game. Daniel Duarte was the victim of the Cuban, who turned on the well-placed straight line and raised the uproar of the Sonorans.

The fire was put out by Daniel Duarte turning on a rival and with this stopping the eminent attack of the Yaquis in the eighth down. Yaquis started the round in the bottom of the ninth with a hit to the left of Maikel Serrano to add music to the game. Immediately afterwards Sebastián Valle touched the ball to put the Cuban in second with one out. This led to the departure of Irving Machuca and the entry of veteran Tomas Solis.

Juan Carlos Gamboa left the game to give the place to the emerging Jose Ureña, who got the pass and put runners on first and second. After the walk, Tomas Solis left the game without success in being able to stop the onslaught of the Yaquis.

Miguel Vázquez came into relief in a bad way rallying Allen Córdova to load the bases, but against Alfredo Hurtado he paralyzed him with an electrifying punch for the second out. The right-hander pitched against Niuman Romero by forcing him to ground out to first base and bring down the curtain on the ninth inning and force extra innings. It was until the twelfth when cañeros defined with a passport and Dean scored the win.