The Cañeros de Los Mochis had their well-deserved Champions Dinner on Monday night to celebrate the title of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arco League.

The event hall of the Country Club of Los Mochis hosted the galain which League directors led by president Carlos Manrique, club directors and special guests were present.

The Executive President of the Cañeros Club, Joaquín Vega Inzunza, was in charge of welcoming the attendees and in his message he thanked everyone who made the championship possible.

“Very proud of the great family we have formed and grateful to all the people who suffered with us, we hope this will lessen that suffering a little.”

Carlos Manrique congratulated the team and to the board for the work done that led to the pennant.

“A good championship, well deserved, congratulations, now comes how difficult it is to maintain, but I am sure that if they continue doing things like this, more championships will come.”

Luis Fernando Miranda received the Vicente “Huevo” Romo trophy as pitcher of the year, Yasmany Tomás the trophies, ‘Ronny’ Camacho as home run champion and Héctor Espino as Most Valuable Player of the season, the Golden Glove for second base to Isaac Rodríguez, the Francisco ‘Paquín’ Estrada trophy as champion manager to José ‘Cheo’ Moreno the Oviel Dennis trophy for Carlos Soto Manager of the Year and the Horacio ‘Macacho’ López Diaz trophy for Joaquín Vega Inzunza Manager of the Year.

Cuban gunner Yasmany Tomás dedicated the trophies obtained to the fans of Los Mochis, thanked the board for the opportunity to play for the team and pointed out that the awards are a reflection of the sacrifice made throughout the season.

“It is the sacrifice of an entire season, it was an exceptional year for me and the most important thing is that it helped the team become champions.”

How to highlight, players and other team members They received their championship rings.