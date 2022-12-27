Los Cañeros de Los Mochis secured the series by beating Naranjeros de Hermosillo with category 8 runs to 1 in the first of the doubleheader.

Rafael Pineda obtained his fifth win, dominating during six innings in which he only scored one run. It was also a special night for Roque Salinas, who hit his first home run in this league.

The Green Force took over the game from the first inning by getting 3 runs. The game’s first run came in the first inning and no-hit required; after one out Justin Dean drew a walk, then he went to steal second and with a bad throw from the catcher he managed to advance to third, from there, he managed to score thanks to a wild pitch by Elian Leyva.

Right away Rodolfo Amador homered to right field and later Eric Meza hit a sacrifice fly for Yasmany Tomás to score the hit and run.

For the second chapter, the Naranjeros said they were present with a solitary home run by Alejandro Mejía.

The Cañeros offense continued to burn and they managed to score in innings three, four, five and six.

In the third roll, Wagner Lagrange singled to drive Rodolfo Amador and for the fourth, rookie Roque Salinas hit a solo home run, his first in this league.

In the fifth inning, Eric Meza repeated the formula of sacrificing with a fly ball for Yasmany Tomas to score and Juan Uriarte did the same to bring in Brayan Mendoza.

And to tie up in the sixth Yasmany Tomas singled to tow Justin Dean with the 8 to 1.

Rafael Pineda won by pitching 6 innings in which he allowed 1 run, got 5 hits, gave 2 bases and struck out 1. Fredy Quintero helped him.

Elian Leyva was defeated by allowing 5 runs in 4 innings, he got 6 hits, walked 3 and struck out 3. He was followed by Daniel Guerrero, Heriberto Ruelas and Aníbal Cervantes.

COMPLETE SWEEP-

The Green Force successfully completed the mission with a great start from rookie Manuel Urías who whitewashed the Naranjeros 4-0 to sweep them and, incidentally, snatch the lead.

The pitcher from Mochita tied up the visitors and did not allow damage for five episodes, in fact, only one batter managed to advance him beyond first base.

Eric Meza was in charge of lighting the board by hitting a tremendous homer to right field, taking Yasmany Tomás ahead, this in the second inning.

For the third episode the greens were aggressive; Brayan Mendoza and Isaac Rodríguez surprised with touches, in Isaac’s there was also an error that allowed them to advance to third and second respectively. Justin Dean arrived and took the opportunity to connect a triple to the center to boost his two teammates and make the score 4-0.