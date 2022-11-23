Yasmany Tomás hit a 3-run homer in the 13th inning to break the tie and give the Cañeros de Los Mochis a 12-9 victory over the Algodoneros de Guasave at the start of the second round of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco League Pacific Mexican.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first inning, when after two outs, Erisbel Arruabarrena connected unstoppable and immediately Jesse Castillo hit the wall to bring the first two runs to the plate. The response from the locals was immediate, since at the close they equalized the cards, when Isaac Rodríguez opened the shootout with a hit, scored with a triple by Justin Dean, who in turn scored with a ground ball to second.

The greens went ahead with a solo home run by Juan Bernabé Uriarte. They scored one more in the third inning on back-to-back doubles by Justin Dean and Rodolfo Amador. The fourth inning brought another streak, with an RBI hit from Isaac Rodríguez, which propelled Marco Jaime, who also hit unstoppable.

Guasave came up in the leadoff of the sixth with a couple of runs, after one out, Alejandro Ortíz homered and later Alan López walked, Ramón Ramírez was walked, Jorge Flores was also walked and López scored on a wild pitch. The Algodoneros evened the cards in the seventh with Orlando Piña’s home run and turned it around in the ninth with Jesse Castillo’s second home run of the night that took Cornelius Randolph and Erisbel Arruabarrena ahead.

Los Cañeros tied at the endin which Yasmany Tomás opened the shootout with a walk, Eric Meza doubled, Juan Uriarte hit an unstoppable, Bruce Maxwell produced with a sacrifice fly, Edgar Robles singled and Isaac Rodríguez matched the cards with another unstoppable.

The visit rang in the twelfth in the irons of Francisco Hernández and the hosts did the same through Marco Jaime.

Tomás gave the spectacular victory to the Mochitenses with a drive that went to the right-center field that took Justin Dean and Rodolfo Amador ahead.