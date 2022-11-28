After the brilliant performance that they had over the weekend in the port of Mazatlan, winning the series against Venados by sweep, Los Cañeros de Los Mochis return on Tuesday night to the Chevron stadium to welcome the Mayos de Navojoa who are led by the Jesús Arredondo from Mochita.

The greens are in a great moment, occupying the leadership of the standing of the Arco-Mexican Pacific League with a record of 5-1 and that dominant demonstration will seek to expand it in the commitment that they begin today against the Mayos de Navojoa who share the third place in the table with Algodoneros de Guasave, Águilas de Mexicali and Sultanes de Monterrey with a record of 3-3 two games behind the greens.

The green high command, the Venezuelan José Moreno, announced the starting pitchers for these three interesting matches and the Cuban Yoaner Negrín will be in charge of opening the hostilities this Tuesday, facing Octavio Acosta. For the two remaining games, those in charge of going up to the hill of the shots will be Fabián Cota and Rafael Pineda to measure forces with Raúl Carrillo and Édgar Torres, respectively.

In the rest of the four fronts that are also starting, the Algodoneros de Guasave (Nico Tellache) visit the Tomateros de Culiacán (Kurt Heyer), while the Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón (Arturo López) receive a visit from the Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Jose Samayoa).

Los Venados de Mazatlán (Héctor Villalobos), visit Águilas de Mexicali (Eduardo Vera), and the Charros de Jalisco (Brennan Bernardino), will host Sultanes de Monterrey (Carlos Viera).