Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Sugarcane farmers from Los Mochis They will start their preparation this Friday for the 2024-2025 campaign of the Mexican Pacific Arch League (LAMP).

The Green Force announced the calendar of activities of the preseasonwhich starts at 5 pm at the Chevron Park-Emilio Ibarra Almadawith the participation of pitchers and receivers; the batters will begin reporting next Tuesday, September 10.

After two weeks of trainingsthe Sugarcane growers will have their first preparation games. The first of the commitments is in the Low Series which will take place in La Paz, Baja California Sur.

The greens They will also have a tour CDMXin addition to the traditional Governor’s Cup in Guamúchilthe Games with a Cause in favor of DIF Sinaloa and some other games in the region.

The following schedule may be subject to change.

Sep 6 – Chevron Park™ training begins

Sep 7-18 – Chevron Park™ Regular Training

Sep 19 – Trip to La Paz

Sep 19 – Game vs Algodoneros La Paz, BCS

Sep 20 – Game vs Selectivo Baja La Paz, BCS

Sep 21 – Game vs Mexicali La Paz, BCS

Sep 22 – Game vs Guasave La Paz, BCS

Sep 23 – Return to Los Mochis

Sep 24 – Chevron Park™ Regular Training

Sep 25 – Trip to CDMX

Sep 26 – Game vs Mazatlan CDMX

Sep 27 – Game vs Jalisco CDMX

Sep 28 – Game vs Monterrey CDMX

Sep 29 – Game vs Mazatlan CDMX

Sep 30 – Return to Los Mochis

Oct 1 Chevron Park™ Regular Training

Oct. 2 – Governor’s Cup game Guamúchil, Sin.

Oct. 3 – Governor’s Cup game Guamúchil, Sin.

Oct. 4 – Governor’s Cup game Guamúchil, Sin.

Oct. 5 – Game with a Cause, vs. Cln Culiacán, Sin.

Oct. 6 – Game with a Cause, vs. Cln Chevron Park™

Oct 7 – Game to be confirmed

Oct. 8 – Game vs Culiacan Culiacan, Sin.

Oct. 9 – Game vs Culiacan Chevron Park™

Oct. 10 – Mass and Parade Los Mochis, Sin.

Oct. 11 – Training and official photo Los Mochis, Sin.

Oct. 12 – Opening in Navojoa Navojoa, Son.

Oct. 13 – Chevron Park™ Opening in Los Mochis

