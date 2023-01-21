The Los Mochis cane growers and the Guasave cotton growers start this Saturday final series of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League.

The first clash of the champion battle is scheduled to start this Saturday sharp at 6:00 p.m. at Chevron Park in Los Mochis.

It should be remembered that the series is win 4 out of a maximum of 7 matches, the first two will be held at the green house, the third, fourth and if necessary a fifth at Kuroda Park in Guasave, on Tuesday the 24th, Wednesday the 25th and Thursday the 26th and the sixth and seventh (also if necessary) will take held at the Cañeros house on Saturday the 28th and Sunday the 29th.

Unpublished series finale

Historically, sugarcane and cotton growers have starred in a incarnate sports rivalry, as they are neighboring cities. For many years they played the inaugural series of winter baseball and despite the fact that after the move of the blue franchise to Jalisco and its return with the expansion, they no longer face each other at the beginning of the campaign, the antagonism is not over. Curiously, despite so many shocks, this is the first time that the greens and blues will face each other in a final series.

Guasave is in his third season after his return to the circuit after the team was sold to become Charros, while Los Mochis is returning to the fore after two seasons of missing out on the playoffs.

Both franchises have championships, the cane holders count on 3 titles in their showcaseswon in the 1968-69 edition under the command of Benjamín “Papelero” Valenzuela, the second in 1983-84 with Vinicio García from Veracruz, beating the now-defunct Ostioneros de Guaymas in the Final Series and the most recent in the campaign 2002-2003 with the direction of Juan Francisco “Chico” Rodríguez, defeating the Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón.

the guasavenses they have only won one championship and they did so in the 1971-1972 season, just 2 years after its founding and curiously they were directed by Vinicio García.

How do they get there

The Greens have had a great season, in which they have kept up the competitive pace. The Venezuelan strategist José “Cheo” Moreno lives his first season on the Mexican winter circuit and has arrived on the right foot. Under his orders, the sugarcane team did a 180 degree turn from what has been shown in recent seasons. Cañeros became a winning team that knows how to play together and not to mention individually.

The greens have the Cuban in their ranks yasmany tomaswho in his first experience in the league showed his big league quality by taking the Hector Espino Award to the Most Valuable Player of the season. The Caribbean shared the home run title, was crowned in runs produced and had the third best batting average.

Another who shone in his first season with the team is the Sonoran Luis Fernando Miranda, winner of Vicente “Huevo” Romo Award like the pitcher of the year. The greens have been reinforced with the rookie of the year Fernando Villegasthe batsman champion Roberto Valenzuela and for the final with the experienced pitcher Manny Barreda.

The cottonfor their part, come from surprising the leave the leaders of the regular phase, Naranjeros de Hermosillo, on the road and previously to Sultanes de Monterrey. Those commanded by Óscar Robles have a solid starting rotation and experienced hitters like the home run champ Jesse Castillo and the big leaguer Esteban “Pony” Quiroz.