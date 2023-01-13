Increase advantage.

The Cañeros from Los Mochis defeated the Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón 2-1 last night in a hard-fought match that lasted up to ten exciting innings and with this they are halfway to advancing to the starting final series. Throwing error to the shortstop’s initial allowed Isaac Rodríguez to score the run of the important victory.

The series moves tomorrow to the house of the Sonorans.

The Sonoran team took control of the game in the same first inning, the one started by Ailen Córdoba greeting first baseman Luis Fernando Miranda with a single hit.

Then Carlos Sepúlveda walks, and Niuman Romero advances them with a sacrifice bunt. Córdoba advances to third with a wildpitch and later to the register with another wild pitch from Miranda.

The greens match the cards in the third inning, which Wranger Lagrange starts with a single hit, Juan Uriarte puts him at second base with a sacrifice bunt and after one out, Justin Dean doubles to left field to send Lagrange to the register with the tie on the board.

Luis Fernando Miranda started for the home team with a work of four innings in a career, four bases and five strikeouts, with relief from Carlos Vázquez, José Luna, Tomás Javier Solís with four strikeouts in four rivals, Daniel Duarte and Juan Gámez the winner .

Braulio Torres opened for the Sonoran box with a work of five innings and a third with a run, a base and three strikeouts, followed by Mario Meza, Edwin Fierro, Felipe González, Miguel Aguilar, the defeated Francisco Moreno and Samuel Zazueta.