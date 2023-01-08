With summariesNapoli resumed the hunt for the third Scudetto on Wednesday evening with a 1-0 defeat at Inter, but tonight Luciano Spalletti’s team was able to add three points in the hunt for a third national title after 1987 and 1990. The away game at number eighteen Sampdoria was played with Won 0-2.



Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored the opening goal in the nineteenth minute at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, which paid tribute to Sampdoria legends Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli before the match. Chelsea and Juventus also paid attention to Vialli’s death last Thursday at the age of only 58. Osimhen is the top scorer in Serie A with 10 goals, two goals above Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Marko Arnautovic (Bologna) and M’Bala Nzola (Spezia).

Sampdoria was down to ten men after 38 minutes after a red card for midfielder Tomás Rincón. It was not until the 82nd minute that the 0-2 fell in the pouring rain in Genoa. Eljif Elmas shot the penalty kick convincingly after hands from Ronaldo Vieira. At Sampdoria, the mercenaries Bram Nuytinck and Sam Lammers (played 83 minutes) who arrived last week were again in the starting line-up. See also Lula's act in Belo Horizonte has little public

That was also the case on Wednesday, when Sampdoria resumed the season with a 1-2 win at Sassuolo. Coach Dejan Stankovic could use those three points. Sampdoria only collected nine points in seventeen games and is therefore six points below the relegation line in Serie A. Cremonese and Hellas Verona, who are still facing each other on Monday evening, are still doing less than Sampdoria with 7 and 6 points.

After seventeen of the 38 rounds in Serie A, Napoli is seven points above number two Juventus, which won 1-0 against Udinese last night thanks to a late goal from Danilo. On Friday evening, Napoli and Juventus face each other at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

AS Roma takes a point in San Siro

AC Milan seemed to take second place in Serie A tonight from Juventus, but gave away two more goals against AS Roma in the final phase: 2-2. AC is also seven points behind Napoli, but has a slightly less goal difference than Juventus. AS Roma is thirteen points less than the leader in sixth place with 31 points, just like number five Lazio. Pierre Kalulu (’30) and Tommaso Pobega (’77) scored for Milan, which seemed to be on its way to a nice victory. In the 87th minute, Brazilian defender Roger Ibañez provided an exciting final phase in San Siro. In the third of five minutes of extra time, Tammy Abraham made it 2-2. See also How is Putin's health? Video fuels rumours

