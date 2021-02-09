The Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Nation, Matías Lammens, warned that he does not see “prudent” the return of the public to the football stadiums, in relation to the AFA proposal to allow spectators to enter the next Professional Soccer League tournament.

“The truth is that no one from the AFA called us and that is why we were surprised by the request, but I do not see that possibility as prudent. I discussed it with the Minister of Health (Ginés González García) and it is the health authorities who do not see this possibility as prudent” Lammens told Radio 10.

The proposal to allow 33% of the public capacity (members and subscribers) to the stadiums, was sent through a letter from the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, to the governors of the provinces whose teams play in the First Division tournaments. Division.

“In any case, it will be necessary to do a round of consultations with the governors,” said the official, although he reiterated that according to the authorities of the Ministry of Health “it would not be prudent at this time” to allow the public to return to the fields in the next LPF tournament, starting on Friday.

Tapia’s letter to the governor of Córdoba, sent in December.

As it transpired, Conmebol is pushing for the public to begin in the stadiums, as they intend to create the necessary context so that the Copa América to be held in Argentina and Colombia in the middle of the year can receive spectators. For that contest they also intend to implement the system of VAR, that It had been promised for Argentine soccer since 2020 but it still could not be carried out.

In this sense, the president of the AFA was sending a formal request to the governors to consider the return of football. Those letters were sent in early December 2020 when the country’s health situation due to coronavirus infections had decreased. Now, the picture is different, although the pressures coming from Conmebol are increasing.

In another order, Lammens highlighted the support of the State to neighborhood clubs, which will also be reached by the Repro 2 program as well as companies in the tourism sector.

“The neighborhood clubs have been and are main actors in this time of pandemic and we have the obligation to continue supporting them with contributions for the payment of salaries, with social fees and with everything we can do from the State to help them,” said the former president of San Lorenzo de Almagro.

“Already in our electoral campaign we had spoken of the support to the neighborhood clubs, to which we must value them for the function that they fulfill”, concluded Lammens.

JCH.

