The Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Nation, Matías Lammens, assured this Saturday that with the announcements on Friday regarding possible restrictions before the advance of coronavirus the Government looked for “carry certitudee for people who already had their vacations scheduled “since” nothing changes “, beyond some restrictions on the operation of shops in certain places.

The former president of the San Lorenzo club guaranteed that the summer season is not interrupted, highlighted the decisive economic impact that it has with the generation of “more than a million jobs” and guaranteed that the decision taken in October so that the provinces and different regional economies have a “summer season” will be sustained, and at the same time I call the collaboration of citizens so that everything can continue as before.

Lammens participated in the press conference on Friday, along with the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Secretary of Access to Health, Carla vizzotti, in which the delegation to the provinces of the power to implement restrictions on movement and night activity, to lower the contagion curve.

In dialogue with TN, he pointed out that the decision was made so that it can act differently according to the situation in each part of the country.

Matías Lammens, on Friday at Casa Rosada, during the Government’s announcements regarding possible restrictions due to the advance of the coronavirus.

The minister also guaranteed the continuity of internal transport for the transfer of tourists. “What it has to do with domestic flights there has been no modification, including frequencies have been added as demand grew, so there will not be any type of change, “explained the head of the Tourism portfolio.

Regarding international flights, however, he was cautious and made a recommendation. “There was some modification with trips abroad. Frequencies will be reduced, “he anticipated, in response to the new strain of the coronavirus and the prohibition for the entry of foreign citizens to the country.

By virtue of this situation, he warned: “We as a national government we advise against that Argentines and Argentines who have scheduled vacations abroad leave the country“In addition, he suggested that” to the extent possible, reschedule your trips“for later” because the situation is very complex in the world “

The minister recalled that the current immigration regulations require a PCR test preventive enhanced in the 72 hours prior to returning from abroad to Argentina, and after a seven-day isolation.

Regarding domestic tourism, according to the latest report 1.6 million people have already obtained the Summer Care Certificate and are currently on vacation in different tourist destinations in the country. Lammens called them to “take extreme precautions” to be able to continue with the summer season as before.

In dialogue with Miter radio, reiterated that “these measures are so that we do not have to suspend the summer season, which, for the national and regional economy, is very important due to the movement and the generation of employment that it promotes.”

And he added: “It was never thought of suspending the season, we are not imagining that alternative, but we are taking measures, since we cannot allow the increase in cases and the effort of all this time to be thrown away.”

The Minister of Tourism ranked Mar del Plata as one of the destinations where the situation most worries.

For Lammens, with the new measures, “next week should begin to show that the numbers stabilize and there is a drop in the curve” of infections.

Lammens also alluded to the difficult situation that tourism is going through since “it was at zero turnover all last year”, and specified “the incentives that we have proposed from the Government, with more than $ 60,000 million to sustain the sector, and some 5,000 million in the Previaje program, “with benefits paid by the State for those who hire travel and other tourist services in advance.

The official called the current summer season “rare”, because although there are many people traveling through Argentina, it is also true that “the pandemic has made many change their habits and therefore do not decide to stay in hotels for fear of common spaces.”

He also referred to the monitoring of the health situation in tourist spots in the country. “We have daily reports with a situation room with the number of cases per day in the main destinations, and there are situations that are truly worrying, and Mar del Plata is among them, but we are taking extreme care and monitoring what happens in each of the localities, “he said.

Regarding Villa Carlos Paz, the minister said that “it is not with a large number of cases and with an acceptable season for the moment, with a hotel occupancy of about 50%.”

When highlighting the importance of Córdoba in national tourism, he pointed out that “together with the Atlantic Coast of Buenos Aires they concentrate 70% of the total activity in season.”